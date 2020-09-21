Credit volume in Turkey’s agriculture sector exceeds 120 billion liras

  • September 21 2020 07:00:00

Credit volume in Turkey’s agriculture sector exceeds 120 billion liras

ISTANBUL
Credit volume in Turkey’s agriculture sector exceeds 120 billion liras

The total of loans granted to the agricultural sector increased 14 billion Turkish Liras ($1.9 billion) between January and August, according to the country’s banking watchdog data.

The credit stock of the agricultural activities passed 120 billion liras ($15.8 billion), the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) figures showed on Sept. 20.

The figure includes diesel fuel, fertilizer, pesticide, seed, seedling, forage and equipment loans, as well as special credit cards for farmers.

Agricultural loans of 81 billion liras ($10.7 billion) are medium and long-term liabilities, whereas the non-performing agricultural loan volume is around 5.3 billion ($701.2 million).

State-owned lender Ziraat has approved agricultural loans worth 258 billion liras, said Ferhat Pişmaf, head of the bank’s agricultural banking marketing group.

“As of the end of August, we have 685,000 producers using credits worth over 73.4 billion liras [$9.7 billion],” he said, adding that a third of those loans consists of investment credits and the rest of them of working capital loans.

Non-performing loans rate in the agricultural sector is around 1.8 percent, well below the average in the entire banking sector, said Pişmaf.

With the support of the Treasury and Finance Ministry, the bank provides interest-free loans for several agricultural products in a bid to cushion the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish banking sector’s overall credit volume increased by over 15.1 billion liras ($2 billion) in the week of Sept. 4-11, according to the BDDK.

The total credit volume of Turkish banks has surpassed 3.5 trillion liras ($463.1 billion).
.

Turkey, agriculture, economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

    Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

    Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

  4. Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson

    Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson

  5. Turkish, Kosovar leaders meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, Kosovar leaders meet in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year

Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year
Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says
Turkish, US firms to meet virtually under viruss shadow

Turkish, US firms to meet virtually under virus's shadow 
Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes
External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

New company launches shoot up in August

New company launches shoot up in August
WORLD WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

The World Health Organization endorsed on Sept. 19 a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.  

ECONOMY Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year

Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year

Turkey has earned about $1 billion in health tourism revenues in the last 12 months despite travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a health professional said on Sept. 20.
SPORTS Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Welshman Elfyn Evans came from behind to win the Turkey Rally on Sept. 20 and, with fellow Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier abandoning, took over the lead in the World Championship.    