Credit market tensions likely in coming years: BIS

Credit market tensions likely in coming years: BIS

BASEL
Credit market tensions likely in coming years: BIS

The business credit market may witness tensions in the coming years, the Bank for International Settlements (IBS) has said, warning that small businesses were notably vulnerable to refinancing at higher rates.

During the phase of exceptionally low interest rates, many companies borrowed under favourable conditions and built up liquidity cushions so they can avoid having to refinance at the currently high borrowing rates, said BIS, considered the central bank of central banks, in its quarterly report.

"Tensions in corporate credit markets may lie ahead," BIS said in a report.

"A substantial amount of debt will become due in the next few years and will need to be refinanced at significantly higher rates. Small corporates are particularly vulnerable to such a scenario."

The institution reviewed 83,000 debt instruments issued by more than 18,000 companies in 53 countries, to assess debt rollover needs.

Within four years, many small businesses will have debts that are maturing and will have to be refinanced "in excess of 10 percent of total annual revenues and over four times annual earnings,” according to the BIS report.

If refinancing needs are less marked in the short term for medium-sized enterprises, they too will rise to around 10 percent of annual revenues and 40 percent of their gross operating surplus by 2026.

The refinancing needs of large firms are lower, at around three percent of annual revenues and only 20 percent of their gross operating surplus.

"We are at a stage where inflation is coming down. Now looking forward, the challenges central banks have is basically to decide what to do next," said Claudio Borio, head of the BIS monetary and economic department.

Because the evolution of inflation is uncertain, "we are not out of the woods yet", Borio said.

ibs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye evacutes another group of citizens, kins from Gaza

Türkiye evacutes another group of citizens, kins from Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye evacutes another group of citizens, kins from Gaza

    Türkiye evacutes another group of citizens, kins from Gaza

  2. Türkiye, Qatar to 'keep cooperating' for Mideast peace

    Türkiye, Qatar to 'keep cooperating' for Mideast peace

  3. İYİ Party proposes a third way for electors, says Akşener

    İYİ Party proposes a third way for electors, says Akşener

  4. Erdoğan says Türkiye, Greece 'share no insurmountable issues'

    Erdoğan says Türkiye, Greece 'share no insurmountable issues'

  5. Peru court orders release of ex-president Fujimori

    Peru court orders release of ex-president Fujimori
Recommended
Musks AI startup seeks to raise $1 bn

Musk's AI startup seeks to raise $1 bn
EU chief warns China on trade gap ahead of summit

EU chief warns China on trade gap ahead of summit
Lack of EV technicians spells troubles

Lack of EV technicians spells troubles
Türkiye plans $10 billion of grid investments by 2030: Energy minister

Türkiye plans $10 billion of grid investments by 2030: Energy minister
Hoteliers expect New Year’s holiday to give boost to tourism

Hoteliers expect New Year’s holiday to give boost to tourism
Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
WORLD Peru court orders release of ex-president Fujimori

Peru court orders release of ex-president Fujimori

Peru's Constitutional Court on Dec. 5 ordered the release of former president Alberto Fujimori, 85, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity committed on his watch.
ECONOMY Musks AI startup seeks to raise $1 bn

Musk's AI startup seeks to raise $1 bn

Elon Musk is seeking to raise a billion dollars for his xAI artificial intelligence company that he hopes will compete with ChatGPT's Open AI.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.