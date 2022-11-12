‘Crash’ director Paul Haggis loses New York rape case

‘Crash’ director Paul Haggis loses New York rape case

NEW YORK
‘Crash’ director Paul Haggis loses New York rape case

A New York jury on Nov. 10 found Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist in 2013, ordering him to pay her at least $7.5 million in damages.

The jurors ruled against Haggis, who wrote and directed “Crash,” in the rape lawsuit following a two-week civil trial in Manhattan.

The 69-year-old was accused in 2017 by film publicist Haleigh Breest of abusing and raping her in 2013, when she was 26 years old.

With the #MeToo movement gaining ground, three more women subsequently accused Haggis, who also penned the screenplay for “Million Dollar Baby,” of sexual assault.

More recently, Haggis was arrested in June in southern Italy on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault in a different case. He denied any wrongdoing and was soon released.

In her suit, Breest said that on the evening of Jan. 31, 2013, after a film screening in Manhattan, the director insisted she have a drink at his home, even though she preferred to go to a bar.

Once in his apartment, Haggis made multiple advances before making her perform oral sex and then raping her, she said.
“I am grateful that I had the opportunity to seek justice and accountability in court and that the jury chose to follow the facts and believed me,” Breest said in a statement.

During the trial, the filmmaker’s lawyers suggested that her suit was guided by the Church of Scientology, which Haggis left and has since criticized, according to U.S. media.

The plaintiff’s lawyers denied the accusation.

Haggis does not face criminal charges in the case.

Known for being one of the creators of the “Walker Texas Ranger” television series, Haggis received an Oscar for best picture and best original screenplay in 2006 for “Crash.”

He was additionally the screenwriter for “Flags of Our Fathers” and “Letters from Iwo Jima,” as well as James Bond films “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace.”

ECONOMY Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9 trillion: FAO

Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9 trillion: FAO
MOST POPULAR

  1. 4 Chefs, 4 Writers, 8 Countries

    4 Chefs, 4 Writers, 8 Countries

  2. Hornets sting Warriors in overtime

    Hornets sting Warriors in overtime

  3. Mondrian painting hanging upside down for 77 years

    Mondrian painting hanging upside down for 77 years

  4. Pioneering rocker, Jerry Lee Lewis

    Pioneering rocker, Jerry Lee Lewis

  5. Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

    Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100
Recommended
Piece of Challenger space shuttle found off Florida coast

Piece of Challenger space shuttle found off Florida coast
Top museums issue statement against attacks on paintings

Top museums issue statement against attacks on paintings
Snoop Dogg biopic in development

Snoop Dogg biopic in development
Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction

Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Saudi light festival tries to sell public on arts push

Saudi light festival tries to sell public on arts push
Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s

Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s
WORLD Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

Republicans intensified their public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Nov. 11, with some saying it was time for the party to move on after an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he prepared to launch a third White House bid next week.
ECONOMY Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9 trillion: FAO

Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9 trillion: FAO

Global spending on food imports is expected to reach a record $1.94 trillion in 2022, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization warned on Nov. 11, a 10 percent jump compared to the previous year due to rising prices.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.