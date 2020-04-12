Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province

MUĞLA

An old military airfield built by the British during World War II in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Ula district is waiting to be saved from its abandoned state and become a touristic site.

Today, cows graze at the airfield, which was built in 1943 against the increasing German and Italian threat in the Aegean, and its complex was plundered by treasure hunters.

The airfield, abandoned after the war, was allocated to the Turkish Aeronautical Association for 49 years by the National Real Estate Directorate, while no investment was made in the region due to its high costs.

Rumors that the airfield, which is very close to districts such as Marmaris and Bodrum, where British tourists flock especially during the summer seasons, could reopen to tourism has excited locals.

Selma Çetin, the head of the Kızılyaka neighborhood, stressed the need to protect the region.

“The region is now looted and wrecked. I don’t know how we can get it under protection. We must protect the value of our country,” she said.