Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province

  • April 12 2020 14:59:36

Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province

MUĞLA
Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province

An old military airfield built by the British during World War II in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Ula district is waiting to be saved from its abandoned state and become a touristic site.

Today, cows graze at the airfield, which was built in 1943 against the increasing German and Italian threat in the Aegean, and its complex was plundered by treasure hunters.

The airfield, abandoned after the war, was allocated to the Turkish Aeronautical Association for 49 years by the National Real Estate Directorate, while no investment was made in the region due to its high costs.

Rumors that the airfield, which is very close to districts such as Marmaris and Bodrum, where British tourists flock especially during the summer seasons, could reopen to tourism has excited locals.

Selma Çetin, the head of the Kızılyaka neighborhood, stressed the need to protect the region.

“The region is now looted and wrecked. I don’t know how we can get it under protection. We must protect the value of our country,” she said.

Turkey, Cow,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  2. Turkey enters second day of curfew in 31 provinces 

    Turkey enters second day of curfew in 31 provinces 

  3. Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

    Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

  4. People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

    People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,101, with 52,167 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,101, with 52,167 total cases
Recommended
‘Oldest carpet in world belongs to Turks’

‘Oldest carpet in world belongs to Turks’
Istanbul Music Festival postponed

Istanbul Music Festival postponed
Handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for $910,000

Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000
Three orchestras to perform live together

Three orchestras to perform live together
Telling a story through artworks

Telling a story through artworks
Traveling black stork Mare now in Turkey

Traveling black stork Mare now in Turkey
WORLD British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said on April 12.

ECONOMY Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers

Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers

The agriculture and urbanization ministries have jointly developed a project to allocate idle agricultural lands under public domain to farmers to grow certain types of products such as cereals and oil seeds, according to remarks made by the two ministers.
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.