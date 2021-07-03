COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

  July 03 2021

EDİRNE
COVID-19 tests will be mandatory for wrestlers and officials at this year's Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament, the Turkish Wrestling Federation announced on July 2. 

According to a statement, all participants will be required to submit a negative PCR test result done within the last 48 hours or they will not be able to enter the competition.

The 660th oil wrestling tournament was called off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event will take place on July 9-11.

Oil wrestling, in which male wrestlers douse themselves with olive oil, is the national sport of Turkey.

Edirne,

