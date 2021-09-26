COVID patient in hospital regrets not getting vaccinated

DÜZCE

A bakery owner receiving treatment in the intensive care unit in northwestern Turkey said he regretted not having his COVID-19 jab in time, urging others to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Feeling unwell, Mehmet Öztürk, 43, went to a hospital in Sakarya province and was diagnosed with the disease. He was referred to the state hospital in Düzce district after his condition worsened.

Receiving treatment for the past two weeks, Öztürk said the illness was severe and that he was having trouble breathing.

“I request all to get vaccinated. I made a great mistake in this regard. I will drive people to the hospital so they can get vaccinated right after I am discharged,” he added.