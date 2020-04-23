COVID-19 vaccine must be available for all: Merkel

  • April 23 2020 11:53:36

COVID-19 vaccine must be available for all: Merkel

BERLIN- Anadolu Agency
COVID-19 vaccine must be available for all: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on April 23 pledged significant funding for research on the novel coronavirus, underlining that a possible vaccine against COVID-19 should be made available to all countries.

Addressing lawmakers at the German parliament ahead of a video conference among EU leaders, Merkel underlined that returning to normal life across the world would only be possible once a vaccine against coronavirus was developed.

"Science is never national, science serves humanity," Merkel stressed, calling for stronger international cooperation in efforts to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

"If we find a medicine or vaccine, test and approve it, then this must be available and affordable to the entire world," she stressed.

Germany on April 22 approved the first clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine on humans, jointly developed by Turkish professor Uğur Şahin’s BioNTech company and pharma giant Pfizer.

Scientists and researchers across the world are scrambling to find a vaccine for the virus which has infected over 2.6 million people worldwide and killed more than 183,000.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln
Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln
World on brink of hunger pandemic: WFP chief

World on brink of hunger pandemic: WFP chief
Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas

Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas
Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000
WORLD Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

President Donald Trump announced on April 22 that he signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S. amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

Turkish mobile hospital provider SDI Global LLC has won a 13.2 million ($14.25 million) tender for building a field hospital in Romania to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 