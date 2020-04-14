COVID-19 patients in Turkey to be treated free of charge

  • April 14 2020 16:29:00

COVID-19 patients in Turkey to be treated free of charge

ANKARA
COVID-19 patients in Turkey to be treated free of charge

All COVID-19 citizens will be treated free of charge regardless of whether they have social security, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette.

With the decision, there will be no fees for personal protective equipment, tests used in the detection of the disease, kits, equipment and medicines.

Accordingly, all persons, regardless of whether they have any social security or not, all personal protective equipment, tests used in the diagnosis of the disease, kits and other equipment related to their use, medicines provided centrally for use in the treatment of the disease, which will be provided by the Health Ministry to prevent any disease within the scope of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), will be used free of charge.

The Health Ministry will be authorized to eliminate the hesitations that may arise in the application of this article and to determine other procedures and principles regarding its practice.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to continue with weekend curfews

    Turkey to continue with weekend curfews

  2. Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

    Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

  3. Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

    Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

  4. Free mask distribution starts

    Free mask distribution starts

  5. Turkish politician Haydar Baş dies of COVID-19

    Turkish politician Haydar Baş dies of COVID-19
Recommended
Top religious body calls for social distancing during Ramadan

Top religious body calls for social distancing during Ramadan
Life returns to normal after 48-hour curfew ends

Life returns to normal after 48-hour curfew ends
Some 13,000 from abroad in quarantine amid virus

Some 13,000 from abroad in quarantine amid virus
Turkish politician Haydar Baş dies of COVID-19

Turkish politician Haydar Baş dies of COVID-19
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles Istanbul

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles Istanbul

New regulations on ship waste services imposed

New regulations on ship waste services imposed
WORLD North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea on April 14 fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the sea, the South's military said.    
ECONOMY Ruling AKP introduces bill on new economic measures

Ruling AKP introduces bill on new economic measures

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has introduced a new bill to parliament designed to weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, offering certain tax concessions to businesses and extending the scope of financial aid to employees.
SPORTS Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

The official broadcaster has informed the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) that it will withhold payments, which will result in at least 30 percent losses in clubs’ incomes, an organization that brings together the football clubs in the country’s top flight has said.