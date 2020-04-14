COVID-19 patients in Turkey to be treated free of charge

ANKARA

All COVID-19 citizens will be treated free of charge regardless of whether they have social security, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette.

With the decision, there will be no fees for personal protective equipment, tests used in the detection of the disease, kits, equipment and medicines.

Accordingly, all persons, regardless of whether they have any social security or not, all personal protective equipment, tests used in the diagnosis of the disease, kits and other equipment related to their use, medicines provided centrally for use in the treatment of the disease, which will be provided by the Health Ministry to prevent any disease within the scope of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), will be used free of charge.

The Health Ministry will be authorized to eliminate the hesitations that may arise in the application of this article and to determine other procedures and principles regarding its practice.