Court releases pop star from house arrest

Court releases pop star from house arrest

ISTANBUL
Court releases pop star from house arrest

A Turkish court lifted the decision to keep one of the country’s pop stars under house arrest over her remarks she made on stage about religious schools.

Gülşen Bayraktar Çolakoğlu, a 46-year-old singer who only uses her first name, was jailed last month on charges of “inciting hatred” by her comments.

A court moved her from jail to house arrest four days later.

In April, Gülşen quipped that her guitarist’s “perversion” was linked to his upbringing in such a school.

Her quip was captured on a mobile phone and republished last month, causing an uproar.

Gülşen issued a statement on social media, saying she was sorry her comments were being used to stoke further divisions in the sharply polarised country.

The first hearing of the trial is set for Oct. 21. If convicted, Gülşen faces up to three years in jail.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Turkish FM warns Greece against provocation

Turkish FM warns Greece against provocation
MOST POPULAR

  1. STAR Refinery to process 8 mln tons of oil

    STAR Refinery to process 8 mln tons of oil

  2. Serbian gang leader assassinated in Istanbul

    Serbian gang leader assassinated in Istanbul

  3. Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

    Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

  4. How Sultan Süleyman became ‘Kanuni’

    How Sultan Süleyman became ‘Kanuni’

  5. Roma people tell of ancestors’ 1923 ‘population exchange’ stories

    Roma people tell of ancestors’ 1923 ‘population exchange’ stories
Recommended
Turkish FM warns Greece against provocation

Turkish FM warns Greece against provocation
Gov’t to make ‘biggest investment’ in education: Erdoğan

Gov’t to make ‘biggest investment’ in education: Erdoğan
Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
Türkiye hosts NATO drill in E Med, Aegean Sea

Türkiye hosts NATO drill in E Med, Aegean Sea
First bell rings at Demirören Media High School

First bell rings at Demirören Media High School
Greek PM says he is open to meeting Erdoğan

Greek PM says he is open to meeting Erdoğan
WORLD Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.

ECONOMY Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul

Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

An army of computer programmers scattered across the globe is set to attempt one of the biggest software upgrades the crypto sector has ever seen this week to reduce its environmentally unfriendly energy consumption.
SPORTS Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.