Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

ISTANBUL
Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

An Istanbul court has ruled that prominent Turkish businessman İnan Kıraç legally lacks mental capacity to act independently following a series of cognitive assessments, appointing temporary guardians.

Last week, the 87-year-old businessman underwent an extensive two-and-a-half-hour neuropsychological evaluations at a forensic medicine institute to determine the integrity of his cognitive faculties.

The forensic institution subsequently concluded that Kıraç was incapable of making autonomous legal decisions. While no official statement was released, local media speculated that he had been diagnosed with dementia.

In light of these findings, the court designated two attorneys as his legal representatives.

The Kıraç family has been embroiled in a rare and complex web of legal disputes, beginning with a case initiated by İnan Kıraç to disinherit his adopted daughter, İpek Kıraç, by seeking to annul their adoptive relationship.

While these disputes persist, İnan Kıraç secretly wed a 75-year-old woman in December 2024 in a private ceremony held in the office of the Büyükçekmece mayor.

İpek Kıraç filed a lawsuit alleging that this marriage was a maneuver designed to exploit the woman's financial resources and to divert assets from her.

She further contended that her father's mental condition, attributed to his advanced age, was unsuitable for such a commitment and called for the annulment of the marriage.

İpek Kıraç, asserting that her father has lost his cognitive faculties and is suffering from mental impairments, earlier filed another lawsuit, seeking the appointment of a legal representative to ensure “his financial and moral protection.”

The fate of his marriage remains indeterminate.

İpek Kıraç, the adopted daughter of İnan and Suna Kıraç, is an heir to one of Türkiye’s most prominent conglomerates, Koç Holding.

With a net worth of $3.1 billion, İpek Kıraç ranks as Türkiye’s second wealthiest individual, according to Forbes.

legal guardians,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Europes security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan
Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process

MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process
37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash

37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash
Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75

Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75
Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns

Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿