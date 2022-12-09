Country’s first ‘zero waste’ training center opens

ANKARA
Within the scope of the “Zero Waste Project,” Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has participated in the inauguration ceremony of the “Zero Waste Training and Simulation Center,” the country’s first “zero waste school” established by the Altındağ Municipality in the capital Ankara.

At the center, children receive certificates after the basic training they receive on issues such as creating environmental awareness, what can be done about “zero waste,” and separation of waste collected from the environment.

“I congratulate the Altındağ Municipality. Our work related to the environment will be much easier if children gain environmental awareness and embark on it. So, I think our future is in safe hands,” the first lady stated.

Having a talk with children making flamingo models from waste cardboard and cones at the center, Erdoğan congratulated children for their efforts to consider sustainability.

Mayor Asım Balcı presented a painting made of waste to Erdoğan, who gave the Zero Waste School certificates with packages containing the zero waste games and zero waste books to the children.

Reminding that the center they established with the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry is a first center in this field in the country, Balcı said that the training was provided by environmental engineers and experts.

“Many children from schools, youth centers, courses from all over Ankara come here by prior appointment and are subjected to training.”

Stating that more than 5,000 children in several districts of Ankara have received certificates at the center so far, Balcı pointed out that there is a quite high demand for zero waste and sustainability training.

