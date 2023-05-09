Country’s 1st space, aviation high school opened

Country’s 1st space, aviation high school opened

ANKARA
Country’s 1st space, aviation high school opened

Türkiye’s first vocational high school in the field of space and aviation technology has been opened in the capital Ankara’s Elmadağ district.

“In cooperation with the Presidency of Defense Industries the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), we have completed our studies to open a vocational school that will provide high school-level education in the field of aerospace technologies for the first time,” Education Minister Mahmut Özer said on May 7 in a written statement.

Established on an area of 24,700 square meters, the school consists of three main buildings, education, workshop and hostel structures.

The vocational school has 32 classrooms, six laboratories, two painting and music workshops and a conference hall.

The school hostel has a capacity of 200 beds, suitable for the accommodation of 64 female students and 136 male students.

Students coming from outside Ankara will be accommodated in single rooms with a computer and internet connection, Özer said.

“Our school has all the necessary workshop and laboratory facilities. Ankara Aviation and Space Technologies Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School will provide education as a project school,” the minister stated.

Noting that the administrators and teachers of the school will be selected with a special recruitment process, Özer added that the school will start enrolling students at the next academic year.

Education will be provided for five years, including a year of English preparatory class, he said.

“Our children will be intertwined with technology and will achieve success here with their own means in this field. We want to achieve big goals with successful students in our school,” Özer expressed.

Turkey, vocational schools,

TÜRKIYE Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

    Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

  2. Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

    Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

  3. Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

    Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

  4. Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

    Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

  5. EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for 'Europe Day'

    EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for 'Europe Day'
Recommended
Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls
Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions
ODTÜ’s students to build paper log houses in quake zone

ODTÜ’s students to build paper log houses in quake zone
Number of reopened Uzun Çarşı shops increase to 400

Number of reopened Uzun Çarşı shops increase to 400
Entrepreneur to sell Halide Edip Adıvar dolls for charity

Entrepreneur to sell Halide Edip Adıvar dolls for charity
Argentine artists commemorate Turkish poet Aşık Veysel

Argentine artists commemorate Turkish poet Aşık Veysel
WORLD Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how it reacted after two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.

ECONOMY Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

The share of the Turkish population in rented houses was 27.2 percent in 2022, rising from 26.8 percent in the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.