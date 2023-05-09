Country’s 1st space, aviation high school opened

ANKARA

Türkiye’s first vocational high school in the field of space and aviation technology has been opened in the capital Ankara’s Elmadağ district.

“In cooperation with the Presidency of Defense Industries the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), we have completed our studies to open a vocational school that will provide high school-level education in the field of aerospace technologies for the first time,” Education Minister Mahmut Özer said on May 7 in a written statement.

Established on an area of 24,700 square meters, the school consists of three main buildings, education, workshop and hostel structures.

The vocational school has 32 classrooms, six laboratories, two painting and music workshops and a conference hall.



The school hostel has a capacity of 200 beds, suitable for the accommodation of 64 female students and 136 male students.

Students coming from outside Ankara will be accommodated in single rooms with a computer and internet connection, Özer said.

“Our school has all the necessary workshop and laboratory facilities. Ankara Aviation and Space Technologies Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School will provide education as a project school,” the minister stated.

Noting that the administrators and teachers of the school will be selected with a special recruitment process, Özer added that the school will start enrolling students at the next academic year.

Education will be provided for five years, including a year of English preparatory class, he said.

“Our children will be intertwined with technology and will achieve success here with their own means in this field. We want to achieve big goals with successful students in our school,” Özer expressed.