Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

ISTANBUL
Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

 With Türkiye bracing itself for scorching days ahead following experts' warnings over continuing heatwaves and record-breaking temperatures, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has cautioned that thermometers are likely to climb as high as 43 degrees in especially three provinces of Antalya, Aydın and Manisa.

The global rise in temperatures due to climate change has spawned a series of extreme heat waves this summer, triggering weather alerts and claiming numerous lives.

Türkiye has not been spared from the impacts of this shifting weather pattern, witnessing destructive floods in the northern regions and raging wildfires in the southern and southwestern areas.

Accordingly, this week will witness one of the highest figures in the thermometers across the country, while the expected temperatures began to take effect starting from July 12.

According to a temperature map released by the bureau, the southern province of Antalya, and the northwestern provinces of Aydın and Manisa are expected to be the hottest places in the country, with temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius.

Besides the hottest points in the country, Istanbul is also experiencing scorching heat. Istanbul Governor’s Office issued a warning stating that temperatures in the Marmara region could surge between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

The capital Ankara is expected to see temperatures as high as 35 degrees.

‘Extreme weather also natural disaster’

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen also noted that the extreme temperature fueled by the El Nino weather pattern is a type of natural disaster.

As meteorology experts continue to issue consecutive serious warnings, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca emphasized that the anticipated extreme heat is not only a climatic phenomenon but can also trigger "clinical conditions" such as heatstroke.

"Heatstroke is a serious clinical condition. The elderly and children, as well as those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and asthma, are at a high risk of heatstroke. We recommend that individuals in this group avoid going outdoors during hours when the temperature is high."

Dr. Erol Karaca, the head of the Manisa Provincial Health Directorate, also reminded that approximately 166,000 people died from hot weather between 1998 and 2017 in the world.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

    Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

  2. Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

    Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

  3. Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

    Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

  4. Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

    Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

  5. Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks

    Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP
Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus
Türkiye calls on allies for clear stance against terror

Türkiye calls on allies for clear stance against terror
Consumers putting spending on hold amid tax hikes

Consumers putting spending on hold amid tax hikes
Millions of students struggle to choose high school

Millions of students struggle to choose high school
Rubbish piles up in open areas of Istanbul

Rubbish piles up in open areas of Istanbul
WORLD Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweltered under an unrelenting heat wave Wednesday as temperatures started to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.

ECONOMY France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

From October, France will pay a bonus to encourage people to have their clothes and shoes repaired rather than throwing them away, the government said.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.