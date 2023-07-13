Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

ISTANBUL

With Türkiye bracing itself for scorching days ahead following experts' warnings over continuing heatwaves and record-breaking temperatures, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has cautioned that thermometers are likely to climb as high as 43 degrees in especially three provinces of Antalya, Aydın and Manisa.

The global rise in temperatures due to climate change has spawned a series of extreme heat waves this summer, triggering weather alerts and claiming numerous lives.

Türkiye has not been spared from the impacts of this shifting weather pattern, witnessing destructive floods in the northern regions and raging wildfires in the southern and southwestern areas.

Accordingly, this week will witness one of the highest figures in the thermometers across the country, while the expected temperatures began to take effect starting from July 12.

According to a temperature map released by the bureau, the southern province of Antalya, and the northwestern provinces of Aydın and Manisa are expected to be the hottest places in the country, with temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius.

Besides the hottest points in the country, Istanbul is also experiencing scorching heat. Istanbul Governor’s Office issued a warning stating that temperatures in the Marmara region could surge between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

The capital Ankara is expected to see temperatures as high as 35 degrees.

‘Extreme weather also natural disaster’

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen also noted that the extreme temperature fueled by the El Nino weather pattern is a type of natural disaster.

As meteorology experts continue to issue consecutive serious warnings, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca emphasized that the anticipated extreme heat is not only a climatic phenomenon but can also trigger "clinical conditions" such as heatstroke.

"Heatstroke is a serious clinical condition. The elderly and children, as well as those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and asthma, are at a high risk of heatstroke. We recommend that individuals in this group avoid going outdoors during hours when the temperature is high."

Dr. Erol Karaca, the head of the Manisa Provincial Health Directorate, also reminded that approximately 166,000 people died from hot weather between 1998 and 2017 in the world.