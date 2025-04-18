Countries must 'make the best' of new multipolar world: IMF chief

WASHINGTON

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrives to deliver a keynote speech ahead of the IMF/WB Spring Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 17, 2025.

Countries have no choice but to "make the best" of the fragmentation of the global economy by boosting ties with regional and like-minded countries, the head of the International Monetary Fund has said in an interview.

"Yes, [it's] much better for the world to get one system of rules, much better, and hopefully we will retain the basic principles of this common system for the future," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told AFP.

"But we are in a multipolar world," she said. "And my call is, rather than wishing this away, wishing that the world turns back to where it was, we work hard to make the best out of economic relations."

Georgieva spoke to AFP ahead of next week's Spring Meetings, a gathering of global financial leaders co-hosted by the World Bank and the IMF in Washington.

On April 17, Georgieva said the IMF expects the global economy to cool after the introduction of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which have roiled financial markets and caused economists to slash forecasts for growth and hike them for inflation.

However, the IMF still expects the world will avoid a recession.

"What we have observed over the last years is that more and more countries seek ways to improve their trade relations with selected partners," Georgieva told AFP.

"And in this environment, it is likely to continue, maybe even accelerate, so we will see more bilateral and plurilateral agreements," she said, pointing to places like southeast and central Asia, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

"What we see in the United States is a decision to act on something that has been a concern also for the previous administration," Georgieva told AFP.

"The concentration on unfair trade practices, on the necessity to level the playing field, on security concerns is not really new," she said.

"What is new is that determination to act in a very significant manner, and that created a surprise domestically and internationally," she added.

Georgieva said it was important to note that the negotiations were still ongoing, and cautioned against assuming that tariffs would end up being higher at the end of the process.

"Some of the trading partners of [the] US have indeed been holding on higher tariff and non-tariff barriers," she said.

"Should they bring them down and do so across the board that may have a positive impact overall on where we land."

As well as imposing tariffs, Trump's administration has also slashed foreign aid funding, with many other top international donors including France and Britain doing the same.

"They are many low-income countries where, for a variety of reasons, generating domestic resources is very limited," she said, pointing to weak tax systems and large, informal economies.

"This is the moment to please get your own house in order," she added.