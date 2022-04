Countdown starts for Mardin Biennial

MARDIN

The 5th Mardin Biennial will be held this year with the concept of “The Promise of Grass’ from May 20 to June 20. The biennial, hosted by the Mardin Cinema Association and directed by Döne Otyam and Hakan Irmak, is curated by Adwait Singh, an independent curator, theorist and writer living in New Delhi.