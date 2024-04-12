Countdown starts for İzmir Book Fair

İZMİR

İZKITAP-İzmir Book Fair will be held with a festival-like organization in Kültürpark between April 19 and 28 April.

The main theme of the event, which will also host the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day events, centers around "Children's Literature" this year.

The fair’s guest of honor will be writer Ahmet Ümit, one of the important names in Turkish literature. He will host book lovers in special areas all around Kültürpark during the event.

The fair will be attended by nearly 350 publishing houses, nearly 50 second-hand booksellers and dozens of institutions.

İzkitapfest will turn into a cultural feast for its visitors, not only for book shopping but also with interviews, concerts, competitions, concerts and autograph sessions. Writers, poets, illustrators, journalists and more than 800 important names of the literary world will share their experiences with over a thousand autograph events and interviews.

Non-governmental organizations and authors will also meet with their readers and book lovers in a specially organized area. A special book auction will also take place at the fair, which will host Türkiye's largest second-hand bookshop participation on a second-hand bookshop street to be set up in the fair area.

Events to be held at Kültürpark Open Air Theater will host significant names such as historian, academician, writer Professor İlber Ortaylı, academician, geologist and scientist Professor Celal Şengör, poet Murathan Mungan, historian, academician and writer Professor Emrah Safa Gürkan and cartoonist Varol Yaşaroğlu.

Special events for April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day will also be held at İzkitapfest. Many shows and different events such as concerts for children, fairy tale telling, quizzes, pantomimes and illusions will take place at the fair for 10 days.

Hosted by İzmir Metropolitan Municipality and organized in cooperation with İZFAŞ and SNS Fuarcılık, İZKITAP - İzmir Book Fair will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.