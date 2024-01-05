Countdown starts for Golden Globes

Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. The show announced its first batch of presenters on Jan. 3. Others taking the stage will be Julia Garner, George Lopez and Justin Hartley.

Yeoh is returning to the Globes a year after she won best actress in a drama film for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The announcement is the latest indicator that stars are likely to return to the show as it continues to attempt a return to form after several scandal-tarnished years. The show is known for its boozy celebration of film and television and as an early stop for awards season contenders.

Viewers in the United States can catch the ceremony, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will air beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. The three-hour show will have a strong lead-in since CBS is airing an NFL game directly before the Globes.

CBS says the show will air on its app and stream on Paramount+, but there's an important caveat. Only Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime add-on will be able to watch the show live. Otherwise, it'll be available on the streaming platform on Jan. 8.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major broadcast of awards season, with a new home on CBS.

The show has also added a new award for stand-up comedy, with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and former Globes host Ricky Gervais among the nominees.

Comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year's comedy film “Easter Sunday,” will host the Globes.

“Barbie” is the top nominee this year, followed closely by “Oppenheimer.”

