Countdown starts for Antalya Piano Festival

ANTALYA

The 23rd International Antalya Piano Festival will bring together Turkish and foreign stars of classical music, jazz and flamenco with audiences.

The 23rd International Antalya Piano Festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, will be held between Dec. 9 and 22.

The festival will once again bring together Turkish and foreign stars of classical music, jazz and flamenco with music lovers in the southern province of Antalya. This year, the festival will also be organized in various districts.

Fahir Atakoğlu & Selda Bağcan accompanied by the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra (ADSO), Anjelika Akbar, Queenz of Piano, Dorantes, Candan Erçetin & ADSO, Selin Şekeranber and Yudum Çetiner - Duo Blanc & Noir, Havasi, Can Saraç, Igudesman & Joo and Gülsin Onay will take the stage at the event.

“We have organized important events to make Antalya the capital of culture and arts and that the International Piano Festival is a great power in this sense,” Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek said.

“Antalya is the city of culture and arts, the city of festivals. Festivals must be kept above politics. The International Piano Festival grows every year, raising the bar higher than the previous year. This year, the eyes of the whole world will be on this important art event,” he added.

This year, the festival enthusiasm started with city events, with a concert by Aurelien Froissart, the talented pianist of young generation. Having more than 1 million followers on social media with his piano videos, he makes classical music accessible to the public. His first concert in Antalya, took place at the Clock Tower on Dec. 2 and at the Glass Pyramid on Dec. 3.

The band Il Grande Piano, whose videos have been watched by millions and reached thousands of people all over the world with their performances with a midi keyboard placed on the ground and played with the feet, will meet the audiences at the Clock Tower on Dec. 9 and in Alanya on Dec. 10.

The official opening concert of the festival will be performed by Türkiye’s internationally acclaimed composer and pianist Fahir Atakoğlu, accompanied by the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra at Glass Pyramid on Dec. 9. The soloist of the concert will be Selda Bağcan, known as the legendary Anatolian singer.

The gala concert of composer, pianist and writer Anjelika Akbar's album “AHENK 432,” which is available on all digital platforms, will take place at AKM on Dec. 11, as part of the 23rd International Antalya Piano Festival.

Queenz of Piano, who wander the boundaries between classical and pop music accompanied by two grand pianos, will be at AKM on Dec. 13.

Dorantes, who opened the doors of the world of musical fusion with the piano, which is considered a very extraordinary instrument in Flamenco, will meet the audience in Antalya with “Sur Sinfonico” project at AKM on Dec. 15 and Manavgat Municipality Atatürk Cultural Center on Dec. 16.

The powerful voice of Turkish music, Candan Erçetin, will meet music lovers at the Glass Pyramid on Dec. 16 with the Concert of Atatürk's Favorite Songs, accompanied by the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra.

Selin Şekeranber and Yudum Çetiner's Duo Blanc & Noir will be at AKM on Dec. 17 with the Imagine concert. Piano virtuoso Havasi will also take the stage at the festival at the Glass Pyramid on Dec. 19.

Sixteen-year-old young talent Can Saraç, who won the Michelangeli Award in the Piano Academy Eppan competition held in Italy, will meet the audience on Dec. 20, and Igudesman & Joo, who have become Internet stars internationally with their musical success, will meet the audience on Dec. 21.

Pianist Gülsin Onay will give the closing concert of the 23rd International Antalya Piano Festival on Dec. 22. She will also attend a talk and give a short recital at Aksu Science High School on Dec. 21 ahead of her concert.