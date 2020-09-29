Countdown begins for Turkey's Oscars

ISTANBUL
Marking its 57th year, Turkey’s Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival will be held in open-air theaters with strict measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The festival, also known as Turkey's Oscars, will be organized by the Municipality of Antalya with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism between Oct. 3-10.

A total of 12 full-length film will compete to receive awards in 16 categories.

The festival will also hold online events.

A total of 44 films, including those competing in the festival, will be screened in three open-air theaters.

At least 50 free invitations for each movie screening will be set aside for health care professionals.


