Countdown begins for Turkey's Oscars

ISTANBUL

Marking its 57th year, Turkey’s Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival will be held in open-air theaters with strict measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The festival, also known as Turkey's Oscars, will be organized by the Municipality of Antalya with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism between Oct. 3-10.



A total of 12 full-length film will compete to receive awards in 16 categories.



The festival will also hold online events.



A total of 44 films, including those competing in the festival, will be screened in three open-air theaters.



At least 50 free invitations for each movie screening will be set aside for health care professionals.





