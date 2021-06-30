Council of State rejects bid to halt Istanbul Convention withdrawal

  • June 30 2021 12:40:00

Council of State rejects bid to halt Istanbul Convention withdrawal

ANKARA
Council of State rejects bid to halt Istanbul Convention withdrawal

Turkey’s Council of State has rejected a request for the continuation of Turkey’s stay in the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty designed to eradicate violence against women, and the annulment of the president’s decision to leave the agreement despite an avalanche of opposition from women and feminist groups.

As the 10th Chamber of the Council of State made its decision on June 29 by a vote of three to two, the Istanbul Convention will no longer be in force in the country as of July 1.

It was emphasized by the three members who signed the resolution that there was no hesitation about the authority of the president. The termination of the convention by the presidential decision was based on Article 104 of the Constitution, said the ruling.

A presidential decree published on March 20 announced the withdrawal from the Council of Europe convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

Several NGOs and opposition parties, including the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), opened lawsuits against the decision.

The Turkish Presidency has sent its defense to the 10th Chamber of the Council of State upon the lawsuits filed for the annulment of a decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention.

In the defense, it was demanded that the lawsuits be dismissed, arguing that they were “unjustified and devoid of legal basis” and noted that in Article 80 of the Istanbul Convention it was emphasized that any of the parties may terminate the contract for itself at any time by a notification to the secretary-general of the Council of Europe.
Women’s rights groups in Turkey believe the exit will spell disaster for many women in the country, which suffers high rates of femicide and widespread violence against women.

TURKEY İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

    Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

  2. Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

    Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

  3. Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

    Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

  4. MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

    MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

  5. Humanitarian crisis looming in Syria

    Humanitarian crisis looming in Syria
Recommended
İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul
Judicial board launches investigation into child abuse case amid public outrage

Judicial board launches investigation into child abuse case amid public outrage
Cyprus settlement ‘key’ to solution of region’s tensions: UK minister

Cyprus settlement ‘key’ to solution of region’s tensions: UK minister
Turkey taking measures to fight drought: Agriculture minister

Turkey taking measures to fight drought: Agriculture minister
Turkey has limit to migration burden: AKP spokesperson

Turkey has limit to migration burden: AKP spokesperson
Presidency makes defense to Council of State for withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

Presidency makes defense to Council of State for withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
WORLD Hong Kong security law creates human rights emergency: Amnesty

Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty

Hong Kong’s national security law has created a "human rights emergency", Amnesty International said on June 30, a year after China imposed it on the city to crush a pro-democracy movement.
ECONOMY Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

Turkey on June 30 established a new Price Stability Committee to help step up the country’s fight against inflation, as pledged in the government’s landmark economic reform package this March.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 