Coronavirus patients may experience forgetfulness: Expert

Coronavirus patients may experience forgetfulness: Expert

ISTANBUL
Coronavirus patients may experience forgetfulness: Expert

The health problems that arise after the coronavirus are not only related to the lungs, some patients also experience a serious forgetfulness problem, an expert has said.

Though the world experienced a two-year pandemic, the long-term impact of the virus on the human body has just began to be learned, stated Sibel Velioğlu, a neurology specialist from Black Sea Technical University (KTÜ).

Stating that forgetfulness comes at the forefront of these long-term effects, Velioğlu noted that almost 20 percent of patients have forgetfulness problem after the coronavirus.

“We see this problem in 10 to 20 percent of our patients who have had COVID-19. The World Health Organization [WHO] also draws attention to the forgetfulness problem these days due to increasing complaints about forgetfulness,” Velioğlu explained.

“This problem appears about three months after COVID-19 and continues for at least two months. In other words, the post-COVID-19 condition is mild but lasting, affecting the person’s ability to do daily activities and return to work,” she noted.

Answering the question of which patients experience the forgetfulness problem most, Velioğlu pointed out that studies have tried to associate determining factors linked to the forgetfulness problem with the severity of the disease, age or gender.

The latest data from multiple studies, on the other hand, showed that the prolonged post-coronavirus condition is unrelated to a person’s gender, age, severity of the COVID-19 disease or whether there is an underlying disease, that is, it can happen to all patients, she explained.

forgetfullness,

WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky
MOST POPULAR

  1. At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

    At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

  2. Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

    Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

  3. People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

    People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

  4. ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

    ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

  5. Victims of terror attack from 3 families

    Victims of terror attack from 3 families
Recommended
Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince hold talks on sidelines of G-20 summit

Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince hold talks on sidelines of G-20 summit

American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara

American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara
Woman quits job after 20 years to become sailor

Woman quits job after 20 years to become sailor
People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints
250,000 people received treatment for rabies last year

250,000 people received treatment for rabies last year
Victims of terror attack from 3 families

Victims of terror attack from 3 families
WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

ECONOMY Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Occupancy rates at the hotels in popular tourist destinations, such as Antalya and Cappadocia, have climbed to around 70 percent thanks to mid-term break at schools, according to business daily Dünya.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.