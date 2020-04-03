‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts

  • April 03 2020 13:39:00

‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts

ISTANBUL
‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts

Alamy Photo

Fear of contracting COVID-19 is threatening people as much as the virus, a member of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board of Turkey has said.

The term “coronaphobia” describes the fear of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as the infection has been spreading rapidly across the world.

Dr. İlhami Çelik said people should take measures against the virus without panicking.

“This virus should not be perceived as a plague or tuberculosis. People should not approach each other like they are plague-stricken. The virus will not remain in the human body forever,” he said.

Stressing the importance of the measures against the virus, he said it should not be forgotten that 95 percent of the infected have recovered. Çelik said due to the fear of coronavirus, two types of approaches have emerged.

“One is of the people who frequently want to have a coronavirus test and the other of those who stay away from the virus test,” he said.

According to Çelik, both approaches are wrong.

“A negative virus test does not mean you will no longer get the virus. Or testing every day does not protect you from the virus. Also, avoiding virus test risks both your own life and the lives of others,” he said.

Çelik also stressed that what’s important is to take all necessary precautions without panicking and to continue living as usual.

In preventing coronaphobia, Çelik stressed that the media has played a significant role.

“The media should move away from the language of news that will push people to panic and fear, and it should rather accurately inform people,” he said.

Baseless claims and rumors about the virus on social media should not be shared, he added.

Meanwhile, as mental health becomes more important than ever after social isolation measures have been in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Turkish psychologists emphasized the need for healthy communication to protect children from the psychological effects of the ongoing global pandemic.

In a statement, experts at the Ibn Haldun University (İHÜ) in Istanbul said the new measures significantly changed the normal flow of life and instilled feelings of fear, anxiety and desperation.

Asserting that children were at risk of being the most affected by the course of these precautions, they made some recommendations to adults to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic as comfortably as possible.

First, the statement urged guardians to give children age-appropriate information on the outbreak and virus, making sure that the child had accurate knowledge suitable for their age and mental development without expecting them to make sense of the entire issue.

The experts also encouraged healthy communication with children, asking them how they felt about the ordeal, as well as their experiences, feelings, fears and concerns.

Some children are better at expressing themselves than others. It would be better to ask what they are going through emotionally after asking what they know about the coronavirus, they said.

Finally, the statement recommended that parents reassure their children that the virus can be kept “under control.”

Explaining that children may feel fear and anxiety, it said that telling them what they could do to contain the virus and prevent infection could have a relaxing effect. In particular, it suggested emphasizing the importance and role of hygiene.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

  3. Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

    Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

  4. Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

    Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

  5. Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

    Istanbul hospital to open on April 20
Recommended
Some 160 Turkish nationals waiting on quarantined vessel at Greek port

Some 160 Turkish nationals waiting on quarantined vessel at Greek port
CHP mayors will continue aid campaigns despite donation ban: Main opposition leader

CHP mayors will continue aid campaigns despite donation ban: Main opposition leader
Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules

Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

Istanbul hospital to open on April 20
124 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister

124 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister
WORLD Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired on April 2 by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.  
ECONOMY Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Turkey's foreign trade volume grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to $98.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 