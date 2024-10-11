Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania 'ready'

SHENGJIN

Controversial camps set up in Albania to house migrants rescued in Italian waters are ready to start functioning, the Italian ambassador in Tirana said on Oct 11.

The deal, signed in November by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, was sharply criticised by rights groups.

They say it is illegal under international law, warning that Albania, a non-EU country offers limited protection for asylum seekers.

"Everything is ready to take in migrants" in two holding centres, Fabrizio Bucci told AFP during a visit to the facilities.

"As of today, all the structures are functional," he added.

The migrants deemed the most vulnerable -- like women and children -- are due to be taken to Italy, with the rest sent back to the centre in the northern Albanian port of Shengjin.

Once being registered there, they will be taken to another centre at a nearby former military base in Gjader, while they wait for their claims to be processed.

Around 10 Italian judges will oversee hearings with asylum seekers in Albania, according to Italian media reports.

In the Italy-run camps, the migrants will be accommodated in prefabricated buildings of some 12 square metres (129 square feet), surrounded by high walls and guarded by the police.

More than 300 Italian soldiers, doctors and judges are involved in the operation, the ambassador said.

Italy and Hungary have proposed extending the principle to the EU level by creating "hubs" at the bloc's external borders where those with no right to stay in Europe could be sent while their deportation is arranged.

The idea could be on the agenda of an EU summit next week in Brussels.