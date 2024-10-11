Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania 'ready'

Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania 'ready'

SHENGJIN
Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania ready

Controversial camps set up in Albania to house migrants rescued in Italian waters are ready to start functioning, the Italian ambassador in Tirana said on Oct 11.

The deal, signed in November by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, was sharply criticised by rights groups.

They say it is illegal under international law, warning that Albania, a non-EU country offers limited protection for asylum seekers.

"Everything is ready to take in migrants" in two holding centres, Fabrizio Bucci told AFP during a visit to the facilities.

"As of today, all the structures are functional," he added.

The migrants deemed the most vulnerable -- like women and children -- are due to be taken to Italy, with the rest sent back to the centre in the northern Albanian port of Shengjin.

Once being registered there, they will be taken to another centre at a nearby former military base in Gjader, while they wait for their claims to be processed.

Around 10 Italian judges will oversee hearings with asylum seekers in Albania, according to Italian media reports.

In the Italy-run camps, the migrants will be accommodated in prefabricated buildings of some 12 square metres (129 square feet), surrounded by high walls and guarded by the police.

More than 300 Italian soldiers, doctors and judges are involved in the operation, the ambassador said.

Italy and Hungary have proposed extending the principle to the EU level by creating "hubs" at the bloc's external borders where those with no right to stay in Europe could be sent while their deportation is arranged.

The idea could be on the agenda of an EU summit next week in Brussels.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

    1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

  2. Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

    Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

  3. The master of Michelin’s Green Star

    The master of Michelin’s Green Star

  4. London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

    London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

  5. Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition

    Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition
Recommended
Zelensky hopes for wars end by 2025

Zelensky hopes for war's end by 2025
EU leaders demand urgent Mideast ceasefire

EU leaders demand urgent Mideast ceasefire
Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
Hurricanes reshape US election campaign’s final stretch

Hurricanes reshape US election campaign’s final stretch

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack: police

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack: police
Gaza situation like Japan 80 years ago: Nobel peace winner Nihon Hidankyo

Gaza situation 'like Japan 80 years ago': Nobel peace winner Nihon Hidankyo
WORLD Zelensky hopes for wars end by 2025

Zelensky hopes for war's end by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope Friday that the war with Russia would conclude by 2025, during a visit to Berlin aimed at securing sustained military support.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿