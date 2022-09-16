Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

ISTANBUL
Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

The 17th of Contemporary Istanbul will take place between Sept. 17 and 22, featuring 65 leading galleries and art initiatives from 22 countries.

For the second time, Contemporary Istanbul will welcome visitors to Tersane Istanbul, a new venue located in the historical Ottoman-era shipyards on the picturesque shores of the Golden Horn.

A strong line-up of galleries from Europe and the Middle East is joined by top galleries from North America, Africa, and Asia. Fourteen galleries are participating for the first time. A total of 1,476 artworks by 558 artists will be exhibited at the fair.

The “Yard” exhibition, which will be held in the outer courtyard of Tersane as part of Contemporary Istanbul, will feature 27 site-specific installations and sculptures by artists such as Anke Eilergerhard, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Ayla Turan, Bedri Baykam, Bilal Hakan Karakaya, Can Yıldırım, Canan Tolon, Erdil Yaşaroğlu, Ergin Çavuşoğlu, Halil Altındere, Isaac Chong Wai, Ingravi Desa, Irfan Önürmen, Itamar Gov, Kemal Tufan, Luis Cera, Martian Tabakov, Martin Creed, Mentalklinik, Mehmet Ali Uysal, Osman Dinç, Renée Levi, Sergen Şehitoğlu, Stefano Bombardieri, Uğur Cinel and Vuslat.

The Contemporary Istanbul Foundation (CIF) will also organize a series of public talks and discussions.

This summer, Contemporary Istanbul Foundation has been running the CIF Artist-in-Residence program. Focusing on the theme of upcycling, artists Chiara de Rocchi, Emrullah Örünklü, Koray Tokdemir, Nermin Ülker, and Songül Girgin have been working with scrap metal materials. Their works will be exhibited at the 17th edition of Contemporary Istanbul in Tersane Istanbul. This project is an example of CIF’s efforts to engage major Turkish businesses and motivate them to support the art community.

Contemporary Istanbul’s main partner Akbank will present the exhibition “Other Voices, Other Rooms” by Clement Valla, curated by Hasan Bülent Kahraman. By making use of the potential of digital art, Valla adds new dimensions to nature, which we look at every day, we think, we see, and believe to be in its right place and stable, yet has an aspect that always remains obscure and mysterious. He drags nature, with a dimension that is imperceptible to us, to the limits of our perception of reality.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

    Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

  2. OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

    OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

  3. Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

    Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

  4. Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

    Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

  5. Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’

    Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’
Recommended
Exhibition explores Türkiye’s cultural scene in 90s

Exhibition explores Türkiye’s cultural scene in 90s
Ancient bath with mosaic restored

Ancient bath with mosaic restored
TV series ‘The Crown’ brings mourners closer to royals

TV series ‘The Crown’ brings mourners closer to royals
Lost treasures Egyptians want back

Lost treasures Egyptians want back
France to try Polanski for alleged defamation: source close to case

France to try Polanski for alleged defamation: source close to case
Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend
WORLD US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

A US judge on Thursday named an independent arbiter to sort through thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate and determine if any of them are protected by executive privilege.
ECONOMY EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending up to €50 million in financing to Yapı Kredi Leasing to expand financing opportunities for borrowers committed to green investments and mitigating climate risks.
SPORTS Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.