Consumer confidence recovers in May, rising 1 percent

Consumer confidence recovers in May, rising 1 percent

ANKARA
Consumer confidence recovers in May, rising 1 percent

Consumer confidence in May reversed its downward leaning in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on May 20.

The consumer confidence index, which dropped 2.3 percent in April, advanced 1.1 percent monthly in May to 84.8.

The index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above the 100-mark.

The sub-index of households’ expectations for their financial situation in the next 12 months rose 1.2 percent month-on-month, after falling 0.2 percent in April.

The sub-index measuring households’ assessment of their current financial situation, which was down 2.5 percent monthly in April, was unchanged in May.

Consumers appeared to be relatively more optimistic about the general economic situation over the next 12 months, according to TÜİK’s monthly survey. The index of general economic situation expectation fell 0.7 percent in May against the 2.2 percent decline recorded in April.

The index tracking spending on durable goods over the next 12 months saw a 3.3 percent increase in May month-on-month.

The consumer confidence index serves as a key indicator of the economy's overall health, capturing public sentiment regarding financial conditions, the broader economic outlook and spending and saving intentions.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza crisis worst disaster of modern times

Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

    Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

  2. Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

    Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

  3. Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

    Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

  4. Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia

    Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia

  5. New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law

    New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law
Recommended
Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business
Şimşek meets with company representatives in Qatar

Şimşek meets with company representatives in Qatar
Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further
Natural gas distribution network expands 8 pct last year

Natural gas distribution network expands 8 pct last year
UK inflation hits 15-month high as utility bills soar

UK inflation hits 15-month high as utility bills soar
Germanys infrastructure push needs more than money

Germany's infrastructure push needs more than money
Musk says will spend a lot less on political campaigns

Musk says will spend 'a lot less' on political campaigns
WORLD Erdoğan: Gaza crisis worst disaster of modern times

Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described Israel's siege in Gaza as “worst humanitarian disaster of modern times,” criticizing the lack of aid reaching civilians.
ECONOMY Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

The leading Turkish telecom company Turkcell has announced that its subsidiary, TDC Veri Hizmetleri (TDC), has secured 100 million euros in murabaha financing through a strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Bank.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿