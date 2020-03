Consumer confidence index improves in March

ANKARA

Consumers' confidence in the country's economy improved this month despite coronavirus fears, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 23.

The consumer confidence index increased by 1.7 percent month-on-month in March, TÜİK data revealed.

Last month, the figure was 57.3.

The index value is calculated through cooperation between TÜİK and the Central Bank by measuring consumers' tendencies.