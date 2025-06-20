Consumer confidence index continues upward trend in June

ANKARA

Consumer sentiment improved for a second month in a row in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

The consumer confidence index ticked up 0.3 percent month-on-month in June after advancing 1.1 percent in May.

The gauge of consumer sentiment climbed to 85.1 points in June, said TÜİK.

The consumer confidence index indicates an optimistic outlook when its index is above 100.

The sub-index measuring households’ general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months, which declined 0.7 percent monthly in May, inched up 0.3 percent in June.

The index of the current financial situation of households rose 0.4 percent against no-change in the previous month.

Consumers appeared to be less optimistic about their financial prospects in the future in June compared to May, according to the TÜİK survey.

The monthly increase in the index of the financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months slowed from 1.2 percent in May to 0.6 percent in June.

Meanwhile, the index tracking spending on durable goods over the next 12 months ticked up 0.1 percent month-on-month in June after rising 3.3 percent in May.