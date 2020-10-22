Consumer confidence drops slightly in October

  • October 22 2020 11:41:52

Consumer confidence drops slightly in October

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Consumer confidence drops slightly in October

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy posted a slight decline in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Oct. 22.

The consumer confidence index stood at 81.9 this month, down by 0.1% from 82 in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The index value is jointly calculated by TurkStat and the Central Bank of Turkey through the measurement of consumer tendencies.

Among sub-indices, the financial situation of household index at present compared to the last 12 months dropped by 3.3% to 69.4 in October, versus 71.8 in September.

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months reached 79.5, up 0.6% month-on-month.

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months stood at 81.4 in October, falling 2.3% on a monthly basis.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months compared to the past 12 months increased by 3.9% to reach 97.4 in October, up from 93.8 in September.

Consumers’ assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.

The consumer confidence index, calculated from the survey results, is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

    Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

  2. Virus cases on the rise across Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases on the rise across Turkey, says health minister

  3. Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

    Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

  4. Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

    Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

  5. NASA to announce 'exciting' discovery about Moon

    NASA to announce 'exciting' discovery about Moon
Recommended
Ankara launches $95.5 mln development fund

Ankara launches $95.5 mln development fund
Central government gross debt stock hits $238 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $238 bln
Top Turkish business body calls for green economy

Top Turkish business body calls for green economy
Turkish domestic carmaker picks China’s Farasis as battery partner

Turkish domestic carmaker picks China’s Farasis as battery partner
Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports
European bank backs Turkish firms against pandemic

European bank backs Turkish firms against pandemic

WORLD NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not a part of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the NATO secretary-general said on Oct. 21.  

ECONOMY Consumer confidence drops slightly in October

Consumer confidence drops slightly in October

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy posted a slight decline in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Oct. 22.
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.