Constructor loses family members in İzmir building he named after grandson he lost in 1992 earthquake

  • November 01 2020 14:53:00

Constructor loses family members in İzmir building he named after grandson he lost in 1992 earthquake

Emre Eser - İZMİR
Constructor loses family members in İzmir building he named after grandson he lost in 1992 earthquake

A man lost his two grandsons and a daughter-in-law in the earthquake that rattled the Aegean province of İzmir on Oct. 30 in an apartment he constructed and named after a grandson, Emrah, he lost in a quake in 1992.

“It is a tragic coincidence,” their neighbors said.

Hayati Uzun, a constructor, was living in the eastern province of Erzincan with his family until an earthquake in 1992 that killed one of his grandsons, Emrah. The family later fled and moved to the Bayraklı neighborhood of İzmir.

“In 1993, Hayati built an apartment building with 28 flats in it and named it after his deceased grandson, Emrah,” said his friends.

In Turkey, while registering a newly built apartment in the municipality system, constructors can also give names, apart from numbers, to the apartments.

“Hayati lived in this apartment for many years. Then he moved to Didim [an Aegean resort town].”

But his son, Bora Uzun, his son’s wife, Rabia Uzun, and his grandsons continued to live in the Emrah Apartment until the earthquake on Oct. 30.

Emrah Apartment collapsed, killing the two grandsons and the daughter-in-law. His son, Bora Uzun, was pulled out alive from under the rubble by rescue teams.

One of the deceased grandsons was called Hayati, 17, named after his constructor grandfather.

“Hayati was a lovely boy. Ten years ago, an earthquake shook İzmir, and back then, the elevator of the building went out of order. Hayati had said, ‘This apartment will collapse one day,’” one friend said.

The neighbors said the building had been reinforced and had undergone structural strengthening after the earthquake a decade ago.

“Apparently it wasn’t strengthened strong enough,” one friend said in tears.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

    Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

  2. Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

    Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

  3. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  4. Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

    Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

  5. Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

    Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Recommended
Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show
Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts
Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14

Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14
Former AKP lawmaker Kuzu dies due to novel coronavirus

Former AKP lawmaker Kuzu dies due to novel coronavirus
Turkey condemns armed attack in Lyon

Turkey condemns armed attack in Lyon
WORLD China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Nov.1 for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers.    
ECONOMY Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkish agencies and associations will release foreign trade, manufacturing sector activity, inflation and cash balance data during the week.
SPORTS Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor parted ways with English manager Eddie Newton on Oct. 31.