Construction, services output post annual gains in February

ANKARA

Türkiye’s construction production index rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in February, easing from the 8 percent annual increase recorded in January, while the services production index climbed 2.3 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 15.

On a monthly basis, construction output fell 1.3 percent, while services production increased 1.2 percent.

Among construction subsectors, building construction increased 4.9 percent year-on-year in February, civil engineering rose 12 percent and specialized construction activities advanced 5.5 percent.

Compared with the previous month, building construction declined 2.5 percent, civil engineering increased 1.2 percent and specialized construction activities fell 1.3 percent.

In services, annual growth was led by information and communication, which rose 13.3 percent.

Accommodation and food services increased 3.5 percent, professional, scientific and technical services were up 5.6 percent and administrative and support services rose 1.4 percent. Transport and storage services, however, slipped 0.3 percent from a year earlier, while real estate services declined 8.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, information and communication services increased 3.6 percent in February, real estate services rose 1.6 percent, professional, scientific and technical services advanced 2 percent, transport and storage gained 0.9 percent and administrative and support services were up 1.2 percent. Accommodation and food services edged down 0.7 percent.