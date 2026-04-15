Construction, services output post annual gains in February

Construction, services output post annual gains in February

ANKARA
Construction, services output post annual gains in February

Türkiye’s construction production index rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in February, easing from the 8 percent annual increase recorded in January, while the services production index climbed 2.3 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 15.

On a monthly basis, construction output fell 1.3 percent, while services production increased 1.2 percent.

Among construction subsectors, building construction increased 4.9 percent year-on-year in February, civil engineering rose 12 percent and specialized construction activities advanced 5.5 percent.

Compared with the previous month, building construction declined 2.5 percent, civil engineering increased 1.2 percent and specialized construction activities fell 1.3 percent.

In services, annual growth was led by information and communication, which rose 13.3 percent.

Accommodation and food services increased 3.5 percent, professional, scientific and technical services were up 5.6 percent and administrative and support services rose 1.4 percent. Transport and storage services, however, slipped 0.3 percent from a year earlier, while real estate services declined 8.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, information and communication services increased 3.6 percent in February, real estate services rose 1.6 percent, professional, scientific and technical services advanced 2 percent, transport and storage gained 0.9 percent and administrative and support services were up 1.2 percent. Accommodation and food services edged down 0.7 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

    MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

  2. Court delays mine landslide case pending new expert report

    Court delays mine landslide case pending new expert report

  3. Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

    Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

  4. Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

    Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

  5. Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade

    Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade
Recommended
IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast
‘Middle Corridor a strategic necessity’

‘Middle Corridor a strategic necessity’
Istanbul Airport ranks 8th among world’s busiest in 2025

Istanbul Airport ranks 8th among world’s busiest in 2025
Şimşek signs 1.67 bln euro World Bank deal for Istanbul rail project

Şimşek signs 1.67 bln euro World Bank deal for Istanbul rail project
Russia can compensate for Chinas resource gap from Iran war

Russia can 'compensate' for China's resource gap from Iran war
EU cautious not to rush release of funds to Hungary

EU cautious not to rush release of funds to Hungary
WORLD Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

Police in Greece have been recruiting migrants to violently force other migrants back across the land border with Türkiye, according to a BBC investigation published on April 14.

ECONOMY IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye from 3.7 percent to 3.4 percent, according to its April 2026 World Economic Outlook.

SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿