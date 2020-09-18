Constitutional Court rules retrial of former CHP MP Berberoğlu over breach of rights

  • September 18 2020 11:02:00

Constitutional Court rules retrial of former CHP MP Berberoğlu over breach of rights

ANKARA
Constitutional Court rules retrial of former CHP MP Berberoğlu over breach of rights

The Constitutional Court ruled on Sept. 17 that former CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoğlu’s right to stand for election and engage in political activities along with his right to freedom and security have been breached for which a retrial will take place for Berberoğlu under the unanimous violation decision of the top court.

The Constitutional Court ruled for a violation of rights and a retrial for Berberoğlu on the grounds that he had been dismissed from deputyship with a final sentence of five years and 10 months before his application was concluded.

The Constitutional Court’s General Assembly ruled that the decision will be sent to the Court of Cassation for his retrial in order for the outcomes of the violation to be removed.

Berberoğlu was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2017 on espionage charges for providing daily Cumhuriyet with a video purporting to show Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) trucking weapons into Syria.

He was re-elected as an MP in the June 24, 2018 elections. He was released from prison in late 2018 after a 15-month imprisonment.

On June 4, the Turkish Parliament stripped Berberoğlu of his deputyship, along with two other lawmakers from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). He had been arrested again to serve the remaining of his sentence but was transferred from an open prison to house arrest as part of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berberoğlu has applied to the Constitutional Court for a “violation of rights.” He argued that “the right to be elected and to engage in political activities and the right to freedom and the security of a deputy, who regained immunity rights, was violated because the witness of the claim was not present at the hearing.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

    Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

  2. President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

    President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

  3. Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

    Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

  4. Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

    Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

  5. The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance

    The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance
Recommended
More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel
2021 to be metro year in Istanbul, says mayor

2021 to be metro year in Istanbul, says mayor
Turkey holds naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey holds naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts

Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts
Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece

Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece
Two Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Iraq

WORLD Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Shellshocked residents were cleaning up on Sept. 17 after Hurricane Sally left a trail of destruction in U.S. coastal towns stretching from Alabama to the top of the Florida panhandle.   
ECONOMY External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

Turkey's external assets stood at $232.1 billion at the end of July, falling 8.4% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.