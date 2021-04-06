Confectionery keeps 157-year-old Turkish delight tradition alive

  • April 06 2021 07:00:00

Confectionery keeps 157-year-old Turkish delight tradition alive

ISTANBUL
Confectionery keeps 157-year-old Turkish delight tradition alive

Hafız Mustafa, one of Istanbul’s most famous confectioneries, continues its world-famous Turkish delight tradition with its 157-year-old recipe.

The sweetshop was established in 1864 by İsmail Hakkı Bey in the Bahçekapı neighborhood of Istanbul’s Fatih district, where he started to make rock candy.

It swiftly became famous for its various kind of sweets and is now run by the Ongunlar family.

The confectionary serving sweets for 157 years and counting has never compromised on the quality of its sweets and has been loyal to its customary way of making its world-famous Turkish delight, baklava and other delicacies, according to the management.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Emre Ongurlar, a senior executive of the company, said Hafız Mustafa was traditional yet innovative.

“We use authentic recipes that we inherited from old times,” he said, adding that they also aim to introduce new varieties.

Saying that the company regards itself as an ambassador of Turkey, Ongurlar said they were trying to keep the Ottoman culture alive through the decoration of their stores and staff uniforms.

Ongurlar said that Colombian writer Francisco Leal Quevedo, who wrote the book “Los Secretos de Hafız Mustafa” (Secrets of Hafiz Mustafa), will soon visit Istanbul, and his book will be translated into Turkish.

Staying loyal to its historical heritage, the company continues to produce its products according to old recipes while discovering new flavors.

The sweetshop produces 50 types of Turkish delight and 500 types of desserts and has 14 branches, one of which is in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Turkish delights and desserts in which sugar beets are used instead of glucose, natural root dyes instead of food dyes, natural fruit extracts and Zamzam water are exported to 50 countries of the world within 72 hours.

Art,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

    Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

  2. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  3. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  4. Opposition İYİ Party leader criticizes admirals’ declaration

    Opposition İYİ Party leader criticizes admirals’ declaration

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,456 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,529,601

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,456 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,529,601
Recommended
Pandemics determined fate of ancient wars, says professor

Pandemics determined fate of ancient wars, says professor
400-year-old castle to regain its former glory

400-year-old castle to regain its former glory
Monastery, mosaic found in illegal digs

Monastery, mosaic found in illegal digs
Woman diagnosed with rare disease turns thrill-seeker

Woman diagnosed with rare disease turns thrill-seeker
Turkish animal rescue hosts 700 mostly disabled dogs

Turkish animal rescue hosts 700 mostly disabled dogs
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack: Lawyer

Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack: Lawyer
WORLD Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes inside the Arctic circle may double this century, sparking widespread tundra fires and increasing the risk of setting off the carbon time bomb held within permafrost, new research showed on April 5.
ECONOMY Turkeys e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020

Turkey's e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020

The volume of e-commerce in Turkey jumped 66 percent year-on-year to 226.2 billion Turkish liras ($32 billion) in 2020, the country's trade minister announced on April 6.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.