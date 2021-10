Concert amid ashes

ANTALYA

Turkey’s internationally acclaimed violin virtuoso Cihat Aşkın performed, with a group of artists, on Sept. 29 a concert in Manavgat forest, which turned into ashes during recent fires.

The aim of the concert was to draw attention to the forest fires as all instruments they use are made of wood.

"If they burn and die, the soul dies, music can’t come to life, instruments can’t be made,’" he said.