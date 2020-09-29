Communications Directorate organizes Preveza Naval Victory hologram show at Golden Horn

ISTANBUL

A three-dimensional image show accompanied by a cinematic sound system has been displayed at the Golden Horn in Istanbul by the Presidential Communications Directorate on the occasion of the 482nd anniversary of the Preveza Naval Victory.

The Preveza Naval Victory-themed hologram show on the water-screen at the Golden Horn lasted five minutes. The importance of the Preveza Naval Victory in terms of Turkish and world history was explained in the show and was broadcast live on the social media accounts of the Presidency and the Presidential Communications Directorate.

“Our naval victory, written with golden letters in our history, is the greatest source for Turkey to preserve this tradition of being a great naval. For this reason, in every field, we will pursue the struggle for our rights in the waterways in order to maintain our national security and make peace and stability prevail in the region. We are determined to preserve this upright stance that we have inherited from our ancestors today as well,” said the show’s presentation.