Communications director files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

ANKARA

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has filed a criminal complaint against columnist Ragıp Zarakolu and Artı Media over an opinion piece which included what he said were “threats of a coup and execution.”



“A criminal complaint has been filed by Communications Director Fahrettin Altun against Ragıp Zarakolu and Artı Media, over the article ‘There is no escape from ill fortune,’ which included threats of a coup d’état and execution by using a photo of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the late Prime Minister Adnan Menderes [next to each other],” a statement by the directorate said.



The complaint was filed by Altun’s lawyer Sezgin Tunç with Istanbul’s Chief Prosecutor’s Office, over grounds that Altun had a “responsibility for his country, nation and President Erdoğan.”



“This publishing and these threats also aim to demotivate Mr. President and all our nation during this global pandemic by targeting our country’s fight, carried out by the state and the nation, and to break public peace by creating fear and dispute,” the filed complaint said.



The complaint’s full text also underlined that the suspects “will not be able to be successful in their efforts” yet a criminal case against them need to be opened and should receive punishments on behalf of the public which was “harmed” by “these offenses.”



Menderes, leader of the now-defunct Democrat Party (DP) and Turkey’s first democratically-elected prime minister, was hung by the military junta after the 1960 coup d’état, along with two other cabinet members, Fatin Rüştü Zorlu and Hasan Polatkan.



In 1990, the Turkish government said it regretted the execution of Menderes, and his grave in Istanbul was turned into a mausoleum.