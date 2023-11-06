Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

BOGOTA, Colombia
Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

Leftist guerrilla holdouts in Colombia who refused to disarm when the rebel army FARC accepted a peace accord in 2016 walked out of talks with the government on Sunday.

Less than a month after these negotiations began, the FARC dissidents complained that the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro had failed to live up to what the dissidents called promises it had made. But the holdouts did not specify what these pledges were.

"Today, we declare the dialogue and the agenda with the government suspended," this faction called the Central General Staff said in a statement.

The talks began October 16 in the city of Tibu in the country's northeast, an area surrounded by crops for making cocaine and hard-hit by violence between the guerrillas and the army.

The parties also agreed to observe a ceasefire until January 15, and the statement issued Sunday said this truce still holds.

The government's goal was to demobilize some 3,500 fighters and put an end, once and for all, to their armed insurgency.

Petro took office last August with a vow to bring "total peace" to a country battered by decades of civil conflict between the state and various left-wing guerrilla groups, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

On his initiative, the government wants to give the dissidents a second chance to lay down arms after rejecting the 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), of which they were then a part.

That deal saw about 7,000 FARC fighters give up arms and attempt to reintegrate into civilian life, though a faction under guerrilla leader Nestor Gregorio Vera opted to keep fighting.

Petro suffered a setback earlier this week in his effort to bring peace to Colombia.

Another rebel group, the National Liberation Army, which is also negotiating with the government, confessed to kidnapping the father of a star Colombian football player, Luis Diaz.

guerilla,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

Colombian rebels suspend talks with government
LATEST NEWS

  1. Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

    Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

  2. Zelensky 'not ready' for Russia talks, Ukraine probes deadly strike

    Zelensky 'not ready' for Russia talks, Ukraine probes deadly strike

  3. TRT World Citizen “Humanitarian Film Festival” Awards Found its Winners

    TRT World Citizen “Humanitarian Film Festival” Awards Found its Winners

  4. Israel intensifies Gaza strikes despite ceasefire calls

    Israel intensifies Gaza strikes despite ceasefire calls

  5. Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia

    Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia
Recommended
Zelensky not ready for Russia talks, Ukraine probes deadly strike

Zelensky 'not ready' for Russia talks, Ukraine probes deadly strike
Israel intensifies Gaza strikes despite ceasefire calls

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes despite ceasefire calls
Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people, destroys most houses

Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people, destroys most houses
Poppy growth down 95 pct in Afghanistan since Taliban ban: UN

Poppy growth down 95 pct in Afghanistan since Taliban ban: UN
Zelensky denies stalemate, Kiev claims hit on Russian-held shipyard

Zelensky denies stalemate, Kiev claims hit on Russian-held shipyard
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause
WORLD Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

Colombian rebels suspend talks with government

Leftist guerrilla holdouts in Colombia who refused to disarm when the rebel army FARC accepted a peace accord in 2016 walked out of talks with the government on Sunday.
ECONOMY ‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that they aim to make Türkiye one of the world’s leading actors in electric vehicle and battery production.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.