Colombia rebel group agrees to 'unilateral ceasefire'

Colombia rebel group agrees to 'unilateral ceasefire'

CARACAS
Colombia rebel group agrees to unilateral ceasefire

A Colombian splinter group of former FARC guerrillas known as Segunda Marquetalia has agreed to a "unilateral ceasefire" and the release of captives following negotiations with the government, according to a joint statement Saturday.

The talks, held this week in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, are the latest attempt by Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro to end six decades of conflict between the government and rebel groups.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Segunda Marquetalia committed to the "delivery of the people they are holding", according to a document signed by chief government negotiator Armando Novoa and rebel representative Walter Mendoza.

"The full implementation of de-escalation will begin as soon as the presidential decree on offensive military operations comes into force," said the text seen by AFP, without specifying a date.

A meeting in Tumaco, in western Colombia, will be held between the two parties "no later than July 20" to present the "de-escalation" agreement and to define a timetable for identifying social and economic projects.

The accord follows days of negotiations in Caracas, where seven delegates from each side began talks Monday.

Segunda Marquetalia is a rebel group that broke away from a historic 2016 ceasefire deal with FARC guerillas.

Those present at the Caracas talks include the rebels' leader known under the alias Ivan Marquez, who was thought to be dead until he reappeared in a video in May.

Marquez — whose real name is Luciano Marin — was the chief FARC negotiator for the 2016 deal, returned to civilian life and was elected a senator, before launching a new rebellion in 2019.

But at the opening of the Caracas talks, he said that he was "fully willing to contribute to the common achievement of peace for Colombia."

Rebels to disarm

 

Saturday's agreement stipulates that the rebel group agreed "not to remain armed or in uniform" in urban centers or "land and river routes."

It also asserts that the ceasefire does not restrict the national security forces' "constitutional and legal powers."

Colombia's leadership has faced multiple obstacles in their efforts to end the conflict between the country's security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

The government and Segunda Marquetalia announced in February plans to hold peace talks.

The rebel group is considered second in importance only to the main FARC dissident group, the EMC, with Segunda Marquetalia having around 1,600 members according to military intelligence.

Talks between the government and the EMC began in October 2023 but they have been plagued by ceasefire violations and a major split in the group in April, which saw half of its fighters abandon peace negotiations.

The Colombian government has been involved since 2022 in stop-start talks with the Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN) — responsible for the kidnapping last October of the father of a Liverpool footballer, Luis Diaz.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

    Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

  3. Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

    Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

  4. Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

    Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

  5. Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

    Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
Recommended
Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
India overhauls colonial-era laws with new criminal codes

India overhauls colonial-era laws with new criminal codes
Ultra-orthodox Jews, police clash during protest in Jerusalem

Ultra-orthodox Jews, police clash during protest in Jerusalem
Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel

Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel
US military raises alert level for Europe bases: Reports

US military raises alert level for Europe bases: Reports
Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl
Italy says seizes six tonnes of drug precursors from China

Italy says seizes six tonnes of drug 'precursors' from China
WORLD Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
ECONOMY Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.42 percent in June after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.
SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿