Colombia presidential hopeful dies after June rally shooting

Colombia presidential hopeful dies after June rally shooting

BOGOTA
Colombia presidential hopeful dies after June rally shooting

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a campaign rally, his family said on Aug. 11, as the attack rekindled fears of a return to the nation's violent past.

The 39-year-old conservative senator, a grandson of former president Julio Cesar Turbay (1978-1982), was shot in the head and leg on June 7 at a rally in the capital Bogota by a suspected 15-year-old hitman.

Despite signs of progress in recent weeks, his doctors on Aug. 9 announced he had suffered a new brain hemorrhage.

"Rest in peace, love of my life," his widow Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote on Aug. 11 in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you for a life full of love."

She attended the state ceremony at Congress in Bogota, where Uribe's body will remain for public viewing until today.

Authorities have arrested six suspects linked to the attack, including the alleged shooter, who was captured at the scene by Uribe's bodyguards.

Following a nationwide manhunt, police announced the arrest of an alleged mastermind behind the attack, Elder Jose Arteaga Hernandez, alias "El Costeno."

Police have also pointed to a dissident wing of the defunct FARC guerrilla group as being behind the assassination.

The attack on Uribe, a leading candidate ahead of the 2026 presidential election, has reopened old wounds in a country wracked by violence.

Four presidential candidates were assassinated during the worst phase of violence in the 1980s and 1990s under Escobar, who terrorized citizens of Bogota, Medellin and elsewhere with a campaign of bombings.

Writing on X, left-wing President Gustavo Petro, of whom Uribe was a fierce critic, said the government's role was to "repudiate crime... regardless of ideology" and assured the safety of Colombians was his top priority.

death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

    Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

  2. Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

    Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

  3. European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

    European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

  4. Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

    Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

  5. AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event

    AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event
Recommended
Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran
Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts
European satellite to step up monitoring of extreme weather

European satellite to step up monitoring of extreme weather
Mexico transfers 26 wanted fugitives to US

Mexico transfers 26 wanted fugitives to US
Hamas says Israel making aggressive incursions into Gaza City

Hamas says Israel making 'aggressive' incursions into Gaza City
South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested

South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested
WORLD Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries, two days before the US president's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that efforts are underway to end Türkiye's energy dependence, with the goal of elevating the country to the nuclear league.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿