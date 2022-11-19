‘Co-Art Co-Act’ represents UN’s sustainable goals

‘Co-Art Co-Act’ represents UN’s sustainable goals

Berfin Yortaç - ISTANBUL
‘Co-Art Co-Act’ represents UN’s sustainable goals

The “Co-Art Co-Act” selection organized by Özyeğin University in Istanbul emphasizes the role of art in solving global problems such as climate crisis and access to water, with 17 artworks representing the United Nation’s 17 sustainable development goals.

The selection, being showcased as one of the parallel events of the Istanbul Biennial, connects the works of young artists with the purpose of sustainability while encouraging those who are concerned about social, environmental and economic issues to act.

The artists in the project started from the idea that academic research, data and crisis tables, which reveal environmental problems, cannot reach people in a real sense, even if they are able to inform society.

The selection, which benefits from the power of art to “touch the human,” presents different types of works ranging from sculpture to video artworks.

Aiming at a collective transformation by influencing people’s lifestyles, the selection is an output of a four-year project reflecting the transdisciplinary working culture of artists.

“We believe that universities, which have a strategic position as a driving force of regional economic growth, should prioritize qualified and sustainable development rather than quantitative growth,” stated Esra Gençtürk, the rector of Özyeğin University.

Accordingly, the university opened a space for its students and young artists to reflect their concerns regarding global problems, Gençtürk pointed out.

“We have put the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals at the center of all our education, research, community contribution and campus activities, and we are moving forward with a strong commitment as a signatory of the U.N. Global Compact,” she explained.

With the focus on the potential of art for the solution of global problems, the selection also provides panels and multi-disciplinary art workshops.

Within the scope of the selection, joint projects will also be carried out by establishing links with many surrounding high schools in order to pave the way for the new generation to increase awareness of environmental problems on a global scale.

Focusing on the work called “Pink Panther,” which criticizes the fast-moving consumer culture of the society in environmental issues, Gençtürk stated that the work reveals the excessive consumption culture supported by confronting many images from popular culture.

“Pink Panther” has also been commodified with a barcode put on the bottom of the work, she noted.

The selection will be open to visitors at the university’s campus in the Çekmeköy district until January 2023.

Environment,

ARTS & LIFE Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival

Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival
MOST POPULAR

  1. Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

    Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

  2. Türkiye starts works for becoming gas hub, Erdoğan tells Putin

    Türkiye starts works for becoming gas hub, Erdoğan tells Putin

  3. Istanbul welcomes rainfall as dams dry up

    Istanbul welcomes rainfall as dams dry up

  4. Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

    Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

  5. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction
Recommended
Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list

Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list
Antalya welcomes more than 13 million tourists

Antalya welcomes more than 13 million tourists
190 people died in traffic accidents in October

190 people died in traffic accidents in October
MIT neutralizes senior PKK leader in N Iraq

MIT neutralizes senior PKK leader in N Iraq
Union head arrested for ‘bread’ remarks released

Union head arrested for ‘bread’ remarks released
Albanian court orders extradition of fugitive crypto boss

Albanian court orders extradition of fugitive crypto boss
WORLD Saudi crown prince immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

Saudi crown prince immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

The US government recommended on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was immune from legal action over the 2018 murder of a dissident journalist, according to court documents.

ECONOMY Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

China has granted tech giant Tencent its first licence for a video game in 18 months, ending a dry spell that had threatened its position as the world’s top game maker.

SPORTS ‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.