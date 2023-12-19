Clinics overwhelmed by flu patients: Expert

ISTANBUL

As the weather gets colder, influenza cases have been on the rise lately in the country, with patients complaining of prolonged coughs, bronchitis and recurring infections, filling almost all outpatient clinics recently.

Professor Dr. Muhammed Emin Akkoyunlu emphasized that they have seen a serious increase in upper respiratory tract infections among people in the ongoing winter months and that the clinics are almost full.

"Asthma can occur after the flu infection, or if asthma is present, the disease gets out of control and exacerbates. Sometimes asthma-like bronchial hyperactivity, lasting up to three to six months, or recurrent upper respiratory infections or recurrent pneumonia occur due to mucosal damage. Although these are not fatal, they seriously disrupt the comfort of life," he stated.

"Obviously, this situation, especially centered on influenza, causes a serious loss of labor force, lead to intensive hospitalization and drug use due to prolonged symptoms," he added.

Noting that stopping the use of masks has seriously led to the spread of these infections, Akkoyunlu said, "Regular sleep is necessary to boost the immune system. Thyme, parsley, citrus peel, black cumin and turmeric are some of the natural ingredients that contribute greatly to support the immune system."

The flu, whose symptoms last for three to six months and leave patients unable to carry out their daily tasks due to fever, weakness and muscle aches, is now more difficult to recover from.

Thousand of people die from influenza infections every year, particularly from pneumonia.