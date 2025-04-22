Climate shifts trigger adaptation woes for Türkiye’s iconic dog breed

SİVAS

Unpredictable weather patterns in recent months have begun to take a toll on one of Türkiye’s most iconic and resilient dog breeds, Kangal, causing them to fall into emotional and physical distress.

Known for their strength, loyalty and resistance to harsh climates, these powerful guardian dogs are now showing signs of distress due to abrupt seasonal changes in the central province of Sivas, where they originate.

In mid-March, the country was swept by unexpectedly warm, almost summer-like weather, breaking temperature records in 13 provinces. But this brief spell of warmth gave way to a sudden return of winter in April, a month typically associated with milder conditions.

Hüseyin Yıldız, an expert Kangal breeder, explained that these sudden shifts from unseasonably warm spells to freezing conditions are having adverse effects on the physical and psychological well-being of the Kangal dogs.

“The seasonal fluctuations have had a significant impact on all living creatures. Kangals are no longer able to manage these fluctuations,” he said.

Kangals are cold-climate animals that thrive in stable winter conditions. However, with Türkiye increasingly experiencing dramatic fluctuations between hot and cold, often skipping spring and autumn altogether, the dogs are becoming vulnerable to health issues.

“This weather shift negatively affects their eating habits and fur. They suffer from diseases as a result,” Yıldız explained.

The expert noted that when temperatures rise unexpectedly, Kangals begin to shed their thick coats prematurely. If cold weather returns suddenly, they are left exposed, increasing their risk of dermatological diseases, resulting in appetite loss and even depression.

“We now only seem to have two seasons and that are summer and winter. The transitional periods are practically gone,” Yıldız said. “These dogs can suffer from psychological trauma when they suddenly go from freezing cold to unseasonable warmth. The shift can shock their systems, affecting both their mood and physical health.”

Yet, the current climatic challenges stand in stark contrast to the Kangal’s reputation abroad.

Heralded among the world’s most exceptional shepherd dogs, these dogs have played a crucial role in wildlife conservation for over a decade in South Africa. Through a pioneering program initiated in 2012 by the Cheetah Conservation Fund near Cape Town, Kangals have been deployed on farms to guard livestock against predators, most notably, cheetahs.

Thanks to their natural guarding instincts and deep bonds with the herds they protect, Kangals have provided a non-lethal solution for farmers who previously resorted to shooting cheetahs to protect their animals.