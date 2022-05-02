Claw-Lock op harsh blow to terrorist organization: Akar

  May 02 2022

ŞANLIURFA
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has indicated that the cross-border Operation Claw-Lock that started on April 18 against the PKK targets in northern Iraq became a harsh blow to the terrorist organization.

“There are signs of downfall in terrorist organizations. There is fear and panic in terrorists,” Akar said, speaking in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa on May 2.

The minister listed the results of the operation until now, saying “some 61 terrorists have been neutralized” and “some 82 caves and 413 improvised explosives have been destroyed.”

He also admitted that the numbers will go up in the coming days.

Saying that “some still make cooperations with YPG, PKK’s affiliate in Syria,” Akar reminded that PKK and YPG are equal. “Whoever is behind them, our struggle will go on, and we will get rid of this trouble of terror,” he said. “We are observing all developments in northern Syria.”

The minister highlighted that Turkey would never “allow a terror corridor emerging in the region.”

Akar also blamed Greece for “obstinately pursuing provocative actions” in the Aegean and the Mediterranean regions.

Turkey’s air force pulled out of a military exercise scheduled to be held in Greece next week, alleging that preparatory documents singled out Ankara.

The military exercise dubbed “Tiger Meet” is intended to promote solidarity between the participating states’ fleets and is held annually. This year, it will start in Athens on May 9 and last until May 20.

“We pulled out of the Tiger Meet. We said that ‘we are not coming.’ We will not allow any attempts of exploitations,” he added.

Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country
