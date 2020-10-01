Civilians flee Terter after Armenian forces target city

  • October 01 2020 14:20:00

Civilians flee Terter after Armenian forces target city

TERTER
Civilians flee Terter after Armenian forces target city

Civilians are fleeing the Azeri city of Terter after the Armenian forces target the settlement with rockets as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Azerbaijan has declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions and imposed curfews in some cities, including the capital Baku, after 9:00 p.m., following Armenia’s border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

After the Azerbaijani military shelled Armenian positions around Terter, Armenian units on Sept. 30 fired rockets on the city, which is home to some 100,000 people.

One civilian was killed and six civilians were also injured in the attack, daily Hürriyet reported.

Following the attack, thousands of civilians have started to flee Terter to other regions, making the city look like a “ghost town,” with empty streets and squares once bustling with people.

“They [Armenian forces] hit our home, we had to leave our village,” Şule Huseyinova, a resident of the Ağdam village, told the daily, adding that she left the place with her children and 10 relatives.

Şule Huseyinova, along with Gülşen Hüseyinova and Hayale Memedova, from the same village, fled the city with a few belongings that they managed to grab and now are waiting out in the field in their cars for the clashes to end.

Back in Baku, the residents rush to their homes before the curfew starts, while a number of men and women line up in front of the military recruitment office to volunteer to fight in Karabakh.

Some families also showed up at the recruitment office to support their children who volunteered.

Those who are deemed fit to be recruited are being sent to the frontline with vehicles.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

    Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

  2. Not all COVID-19 cases are patients, says Turkey’s health minister

    Not all COVID-19 cases are patients, says Turkey’s health minister

  3. Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

    Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

  4. EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

    EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

  5. Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia

    Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount
Suspected FETÖ terror members with forged papers nabbed in Greece

Suspected FETÖ terror members with forged papers nabbed in Greece
Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to US to record low

Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to US to record low

Spain to put entire capital under partial lockdown as cases rise

Spain to put entire capital under partial lockdown as cases rise
Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains

Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains
Boost in vaccine doses planned for poor as virus rages on

Boost in vaccine doses planned for poor as virus rages on
WORLD Civilians flee Terter after Armenian forces target city

Civilians flee Terter after Armenian forces target city

Civilians are fleeing the Azeri city of Terter after the Armenian forces target the settlement with rockets as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 52.8 in September, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions.
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.