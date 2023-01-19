Citizens of North Cyprus provided health service in Türkiye

ANKARA

Turkish Cypriot citizens have been granted the right to benefit from the health system in Türkiye, Vice President Fuat Oktay has announced.

The projects carried out with the cooperation of the two countries and the developments in the political and economic fields were discussed, Oktay stated in a joint press conference with Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

The two countries exchanged views on the ongoing reform processes and the regulations that Turkish Cyprus need for stability and prosperity.

Referring to the agreements made, Oktay announced that they provided citizens of Turkish Cyprus the right to benefit from the health system in Türkiye. Within this framework, the health insurance systems of the two countries will be integrated.

Oktay also stated that they will soon launch social housing projects in the social housing area in the Deryneia region in Famagusta in cooperation with the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ).

“I want to give our third good news: Just as we have delivered the water of the Taurus Mountains from under the sea to our Turkish brothers of Cyprus, we are now starting the electricity supply project via cable,” Oktay expressed.

Oktay also underlined Türkiye will continue to support the efforts of the Turkish Cypriot government to revive Varosha, which was a tourist center before the Cyprus Operation in 1974 and was closed to settlement until 2020.

“We stand by Turkish Cyprus under the leadership of our President both in the field of development and cooperation and in the struggle of Turkish Cyprus in the international arena,” Oktay said.

“We want stability and prosperity in the region to rise from the Mediterranean at the dawn of the Turkish Century with the cooperation of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus. Today is the right time to move further in this direction with Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister and his government partners,” he stated.