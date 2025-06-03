Cinema, performing arts enjoy audience boom across Türkiye

ANKARA
Türkiye saw a notable rise in audience numbers across cinema, theater, opera and classical performances last year, official figures have revealed, reflecting growing public interest in cultural events.

 

According to the latest data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on June 2, cinemas drew around 32.5 million viewers throughout the year, indicating a steady return of audiences to the big screen.

 

While interest in domestic films increased, foreign film attendance declined, signaling a shift in audience preference toward local productions.

 

Theatres also attracted significantly more visitors compared to the previous season, with around 8.5 million spectators.

 

Opera, ballet, and classical music have also gained increasing popularity, with orchestras, choirs, and ensembles experiencing an impressive 84 percent surge in attendance, reaching nearly half a million people.

 

The upward trend in audience interest was already visible toward the end of 2024.

 

In December, the world-famous ballet The Nutcracker, staged by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet, sold out in just 20 seconds after online ticket sales opened.

 

Despite freezing temperatures, eager fans had queued outside the capital city’s sole opera and ballet venue in the Ulus district as early as 5 a.m. to secure seats.

 

However, with the venue’s limited 600-seat capacity, many fans left empty-handed. The unprecedented demand prompted calls for larger venues to be used for high-interest productions at the time.

 

The surge in attendance across all forms of performing arts reflects a growing cultural appetite among Turkish audiences, especially after pandemic-era restrictions have fully lifted and live events regain momentum.

