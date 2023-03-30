CI Bloom gearing up for second edition

ISTANBUL

With a focus on the growth of contemporary art in Türkiye, the art fair CI Bloom will organize its second edition at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center from May 31 to June 4.

Organized by Contemporary Istanbul, the event aims to be a meeting point for the nonprofit creative industries with an expanded program this year.

The fair, which will bring together the new generation artists and art professionals of the region, will be held in partnership with Borusan Otomotiv BMW Türkiye, Paribu and LG OLED evo.

In addition to participating galleries invited by CI Bloom’s Selection Committee, the fair also encourages the development and diversification of the Turkish art sector by featuring special projects and initiatives.

Besides special projects, the fair program will include conferences on architecture and contemporary and digital art. It will also bring together representatives, managers and supporters of foreign press and international museums with a special tour program to reflect the current impact of contemporary art in Türkiye.

Ali Güreli, the chairman of the Board of Contemporary Istanbul, said, “CI Bloom fair will host five new and young galleries and initiatives from different cities of Anatolia. Even in difficult times, art is important. CI Bloom will continue to grow in the coming years.”