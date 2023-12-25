Christmas masses held in several cities

ISTANBUL

On the night of Dec. 24, widely recognized as the birthday of Jesus, Christmas Eve masses have been held in various locations across the country, spanning from Istanbul to the earthquake-stricken provinces.

Catholic Christians residing in Istanbul gathered at the renowned Saint Anthony Church on the city’s landmark İstiklal Avenue for the mass.

Prior to the ceremony, numerous individuals lit candles and engaged in prayer, while the Christmas Mass commencing at 9 p.m. featured readings from the Bible, depicting the reenactment of the birth of Jesus.

The ceremony, lasting approximately an hour, drew participants not only from the Catholic Christian community but also from locals and foreign tourists.

Another ceremony in Istanbul took place at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchates' church, the Hagia Yorgi Church, located in the Fatih district, with Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomeus presiding over the proceedings.

The Fener Greek Orthodox Secondary and High School recently also witnessed a visitor flock on the occasion of New Year’s bazaar on Dec. 16. The architecture of the school fascinates many, while only students and instructors are allowed to enter the school during the education period. People get a chance to see the inside of the school and shop at its bazaar once a year.

In the earthquake-hit southern province of Hatay, which has hosted numerous civilizations and continues to embrace various Christian communities, ceremonies unfolded in two historic districts. Those attending the ceremony also commemorated the lives lost in earthquakes.

The historical district of Antakya saw a ceremony that took place amidst the ruins of the Orthodox Church, which succumbed to the tremors, leading the congregation through emotionally challenging moments.

Led by John Yazıcı, the Orthodox Patriarch of Antakya, along with spiritual leaders Jan Delüller and Dimitri Doğum and Fadi Hurigil, the head of the Antakya Orthodox Church Foundation, the concluding moments of the ceremony were dedicated to those who lost their lives in the earthquakes.

In another earthquake-affected district, the ceremony in İskenderun unfolded at the Saint George Church with broad participation.

A large number of historical and religious structures received grave damage in the Feb. 6 earthquake that claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people in the 11 southern cities.

Giving a speech at the mass in Iskenderun Orthodox Church, priest Dimitri Yildirim thanked those who celebrate Christmas and wished that Christmas would bring peace, unity and brotherhood to the whole world.

The Bulgarian Orthodox church in the northwestern province of Edirne, Sveti Georgi, was among the churches where the Christmas mass was held in the country.