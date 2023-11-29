Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln

ANTALYA

The ornamental plants and cut flower sector in the southern province of Antalya has started shipping a total of 75 million cut flowers, mainly carnations, and 4 million Christmas wreaths to nearly 30 European countries and Russia for Christmas and New Year celebrations this year.

Starting on Dec. 24, Turkish flowers will be used again this year in European countries and Russia for the Christmas holiday and New Year celebrations.

İsmail Yılmaz, the president of the Central Anatolian Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association, has said exports reached about $121 million by the end of Oct. 2023.

Yılmaz said Christmas is very important for Christians and millions of flower branches are sent from Antalya to European countries every year, adding that the export of flowers for this year's Christmas and New Year celebrations has begun.

"We have started exporting to almost 30 European countries and Russia. For this year's New Year's Eve we are expecting an export volume of $16-20 million from 75 million carnation stems and about 4 million wreaths,” he noted.

"The red color in carnations is in high demand, especially for New Year's Eve. In addition, white, purple, purple-white double color and burgundy are our most popular colors. These flowers are used for decoration,” Yılmaz said.

“We can say that it is the most important day for Christianity, and they are used both for decorations and as gifts for each other. Christmas is one of the most important periods for the cut flower sector in Türkiye,” the president said.

A company, which has been exporting Christmas wreaths made from forest clearing products in Antalya for 23 years, has started a busy season. Hundreds of Christmas wreaths are produced every day in the company, which employs 100 people, including women and those who collect the evacuation products in forest villages.

The Christmas wreaths made by the women are sent abroad at prices ranging from one to three euros. Şerife Altındal, the owner of the company, said they will work intensively for export until the first week of December.

“We produce 200 thousand products annually. We started to export the products we make from the unused leftovers of the forest such as cones and tree branches,” she added.