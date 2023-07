Christina Aguilera in Türkiye for the first time

ANTALYA

US pop star Christina Aguilera will perform in Türkiye for the first time on Aug 8 at Regnum Carya's Pearl Event Area as part of its 'Regnum Live in Concert' series. The musician, the winner of seven Grammy awards, is known for her pop, gospel, jazz, RB performances and four-octave vocal range.