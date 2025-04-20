Christians across Türkiye celebrate Easter with church services

Easter, one of the most significant holy days in Christianity, was observed across Türkiye with solemn and symbolic ceremonies.

Marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter services brought together members of diverse Christian denominations in a country where Christianity, though a minority faith, maintains deep historical roots.

In Hatay, a province in the southeast known for its religious diversity, a large congregation gathered at the historic Saint Pierre Church — a site revered as one of Christianity’s oldest cave churches. The faithful lit candles, sang hymns and recited passages from the Bible.

In the southern province of Mersin, both the Greek Orthodox and Latin Italian Catholic churches opened their doors to the public for Easter masses. Believers engaged in prayer and reflection, filling the churches with spiritual songs and candlelight.

Western city Edirne’s Sveti Konstantin and Elena Church also welcomed worshippers, including Greek Consul Aristidis Radiopoulos and Bulgarian Consul General Radoslava Kafedzhiyska.

The most prominent ceremony was held in Istanbul at the Church of St. George (Aya Yorgi) within the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the historic seat of Eastern Orthodoxy since the fourth century.

Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the midnight mass, where church lights were dimmed, bells tolled and candles symbolizing Christ’s resurrection were lit. Greece’s Consul General in Istanbul, Konstantinos Koutras, was among the attendees. The vigil continued through the night and concluded with a final liturgy on the morning of April 21.

Türkiye is home to more than 160,000 Christians from various denominations comprising less than 0.2 percent of the population. The country hosts 398 active churches, which continue to serve as places of worship and cultural heritage.

 

